Australia’s First Moon Rover To Be Named “Roo-ver”

Roo-ver took 35 per cent of the 20,000 votes cast in the naming competition, beating out the other three shortlisted names.

The other shortlisted options were Coolamon, an Indigenous name for a tool used for gathering; Kakirra, an Indigenous name for the Moon; and Mateship.

The Roo-ver will be sent to the Moon as a part of NASA’s Artemis mission as soon as 2026, and will collect lunar soil from which oxygen will be extracted, a key element in assessing viable human presence on the Moon.

Enrico Palermo, Head of the Australian Space Agency, found the high engagement from the Australian public to be a promising sign for the future.

“This competition has been an important way for us to bring the Australian people with us on what is our ‘boldest adventure yet’,” he said.

“With Roo-ver we can continue to inspire Australians by showing the boundary pushing work being done right here, and the ways that space benefits our everyday lives.”