Australia’s First Lunar Rover's Final Four Names Have Been Named And They Are Pretty Good

Australia is heading to the Moon, and you could be part of history.

The Australian Space Agency has partnered up with NASA to design and build an Australian-made rover as part of the Trailblazer program under the Moon to Mars initiative.

The lunar rover will go to the Moon as early as 2026 as part of a future Artemis mission.

Between September and October, Australians had the chance to submit name suggestions for the lunar rover in a website survey.

Then that list was shortlisted, and now Australia can vote on the final four names.

The first suggestion, ‘Coolamon’, is an Indigenous word for a multi-purpose, sustainable tool used for gathering and carrying.

“It symbolises the balance between utility and respect for the environment, mirroring our approach to space exploration,” the survey explains.

‘Kakirra’ is translated from the Kaurna region of Adelaide and means ‘moon’.

‘Mateship’ comes from the ANZAC spirit and “is a crucial part of the Australian culture”.

“Whether you're young or old, live in the city or in the outback, we all possess this indescribable trait.”

The final entrant is ‘Roo-ver’ as a “kangaroo is part of the Australian Coat of Arms and it's time for Australian science to take the next leap all the way up into space.”

Image: Department of Industry, Science and Resources/Getty

