Australia’s Continual Rain Means We Are Going To Have Heaps Of Cockroaches Around This Summer

If the constant wet weather hasn't dampened your spirits just yet well, strap in, as things are about to get worse.

Particularly those of us who aren't fans of creepy crawlies. Experts predict that the high rainfall (mixed with the upcoming warmer weather) will be a breeding ground for all things that, well, breed on the ground.

According to a Brisbane pest exterminator, Gavin Shill, interviewed by the ABC, in all of his 23 years of exterminating, he has never seen it this bad in regard to termites.

"We are doing seven or eight per month now, where it used to be just a couple per month.

"It's just gone through the roof." While I'm not sure if he means the numbers are through the roof or the termites are all through the roof, either way, it is no good for those who enjoy our roof termite free.

But it isn't just termites that we need to be on the lookout for; with hotter days coming, Mr Shill predicted that "we're about to see an explosion of cockroaches — the big American and Australian ones that fly into your house — and spiders."

And while American Cockroaches sounds like a show that they would air on 7Mate, just like Ice Road Truckers it is not something I want to see in my house. So how do we avoid it?

"Just general cleanliness, not leaving food scraps around, dog food outside, etcetera," Mr Shill said.

"Make sure benches and cupboards are clean, and food is stored properly.

"It's the prospect of food that will draw them in."

Cockroaches, the teenagers of the bug world.

And if termites, cockroaches and spiders aren't enough to worry about, we will also see an increase in mosquitos, rats, and a creature called a lawn prawn, which sounds like a vegan entrée but is in fact, a type of prawn that lives on land.

So yay, can't wait for summer so I can stay inside cleaning my benchtops as my neighbours chuck another lawn prawn on the barbie.

