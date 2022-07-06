The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Australia’s Biggest “Sh*ttest” Tourist Attraction Has Been Named

Australia’s Biggest “Sh*ttest” Tourist Attraction Has Been Named

Finally, the question nobody asked has been answered: What is Australia’s “shittest big thing”?

The small New South Wales town of Robertson now lays claim to a tourism hotspot after its “Big Potato” was roasted by being crowned the nation’s shittest, according to comedy website “Sh** Towns of Australia”.

And that title is nothing to look down your nose at. For something to beat a giant Nazi-saluting Captain Cook and Kalgoorlie’s “World’s Tallest Bin”, is no mean feat. In fact, Kalgoorlie must be gutted as it’s been the reigning “WA’s Shittest Town” winner for 3 years straight, and this was a rare chance to unify the two belts.

“Are you sure it’s supposed to be a big potato?”, you may ask. “Are you sure it isn’t the result of King Kong having a morning coffee?”, you may snarkily continue. Shut up. No, but with all due respect to one of the seven wonders of north-eastern New South Wales, it’s hard to determine why the town of Robertson thought this would put them on the map (in a good way). To make the Big Pineapple look a bit “la-di-da” takes some doing.

So many questions. Did this spud appear thousands of years ago, Stonehenge-style? If not, why did the sculptors leave it at a simple dirty potato? Why not go a step further, and make Robertson the home of the Big Minimum Chips? The Big Hash Brown? The Big Bottle of Absolut?

This recently-won title is sure to attract tourists (at least ironically), but the guardians of the potato have actually deterred some recently.

Visitors were previously able to enter the Big Potato (Statue of Liberty style) until not long ago, when access was denied due to people using it… as a toilet. Which, technically, may have been the element that made this landmark “the shittest”.

You Can Stay In This Ibiza Hotel For Free – But There’s One Small Catch
NEXT STORY

You Can Stay In This Ibiza Hotel For Free – But There’s One Small Catch

Advertisement

Related Articles

You Can Stay In This Ibiza Hotel For Free – But There’s One Small Catch

You Can Stay In This Ibiza Hotel For Free – But There’s One Small Catch

Amazing news, you can now stay in Ibiza for free! There’s just one small detail you should know before booking.
Cold, Wet Weather in Sydney Encourages Rats to Infest Houses

Cold, Wet Weather in Sydney Encourages Rats to Infest Houses

Just when we thought it couldn’t get much worse for soggy old Sydney, the rats have joined the equation.
Woman Slammed After Calling Police To Remove “Massive” Spider From Her House

Woman Slammed After Calling Police To Remove “Massive” Spider From Her House

A woman in the UK has been slammed online after she rang police demanding they get rid of a spider from her home.
Anthony Albanese’s Weird Pizza Choice Revealed

Anthony Albanese’s Weird Pizza Choice Revealed

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s pizza choice has been revealed in a sneaky photo from Perth radio station 6PR.
South Australia Law Change Makes It Easier To Use Own Container For Take Away Food

South Australia Law Change Makes It Easier To Use Own Container For Take Away Food

South Australia is changing its laws to make it easier for customers to use their own containers to take away food.