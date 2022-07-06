Australia’s Biggest “Sh*ttest” Tourist Attraction Has Been Named

The small New South Wales town of Robertson now lays claim to a tourism hotspot after its “Big Potato” was roasted by being crowned the nation’s shittest, according to comedy website “Sh** Towns of Australia”.

And that title is nothing to look down your nose at. For something to beat a giant Nazi-saluting Captain Cook and Kalgoorlie’s “World’s Tallest Bin”, is no mean feat. In fact, Kalgoorlie must be gutted as it’s been the reigning “WA’s Shittest Town” winner for 3 years straight, and this was a rare chance to unify the two belts.

“Are you sure it’s supposed to be a big potato?”, you may ask. “Are you sure it isn’t the result of King Kong having a morning coffee?”, you may snarkily continue. Shut up. No, but with all due respect to one of the seven wonders of north-eastern New South Wales, it’s hard to determine why the town of Robertson thought this would put them on the map (in a good way). To make the Big Pineapple look a bit “la-di-da” takes some doing.

So many questions. Did this spud appear thousands of years ago, Stonehenge-style? If not, why did the sculptors leave it at a simple dirty potato? Why not go a step further, and make Robertson the home of the Big Minimum Chips? The Big Hash Brown? The Big Bottle of Absolut?

This recently-won title is sure to attract tourists (at least ironically), but the guardians of the potato have actually deterred some recently.

Visitors were previously able to enter the Big Potato (Statue of Liberty style) until not long ago, when access was denied due to people using it… as a toilet. Which, technically, may have been the element that made this landmark “the shittest”.