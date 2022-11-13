The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Australia's Best Tap Water Has Been Revealed, Will Now Fight For World Title

Australia's Best Tap Water Has Been Revealed, Will Now Fight For World Title

Melbourne may have some of the worst weather, and it certainly wasn’t winning any awards for the luckiest city during COVID, but it has just shown all its haters that it is the 2022 winner of Australia’s Best Tap Water.

Who’s this tall glass of water?

Well, it’s Cresswell Water Treatment Plant in Healesville, Victoria. They were crowned the H20 victors of 2022 as their water had the best colour, clarity, odour and taste.

The championships were co-hosted by the Richmond Valley Council and the Water Industry Operators Association of Australia, and to be invited, each state had to hold their own state-wide competition first to find the best of the best to represent them.

Melbourne Water will now reach the next stage, and compete for global domination.

The annual Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting Competition in West Virginia will take place in February next year. Now, if that doesn’t sound like a good time, I don’t know what is. Maybe anything else.

So congratulations, Melbourne. It’s been a rough few years for you, but you’ve outdone yourselves with your tap water.

President Zelenskiy Describes Donetsk Battles As 'Hell', Kherson Celebrates Liberation From Russian Troops
NEXT STORY

President Zelenskiy Describes Donetsk Battles As 'Hell', Kherson Celebrates Liberation From Russian Troops

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    President Zelenskiy Describes Donetsk Battles As 'Hell', Kherson Celebrates Liberation From Russian Troops

    President Zelenskiy Describes Donetsk Battles As 'Hell', Kherson Celebrates Liberation From Russian Troops

    Russian forces have destroyed key infrastructure in Ukraine's southern city of Kherson before fleeing, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says, as his counterparts in Russia and Iran vowed to deepen economic, political and trade t
    A Barnacle-Covered Nokia 3210 Has Washed Up On A Gold Coast Beach, Yet Somehow Still Looks In Great Condition

    A Barnacle-Covered Nokia 3210 Has Washed Up On A Gold Coast Beach, Yet Somehow Still Looks In Great Condition

    A Nokia 3210 washed up on a Gold Coast beach and it probably still works just fine.
    Democrats Clinch Control Of U.S. Senate After Midterm Elections

    Democrats Clinch Control Of U.S. Senate After Midterm Elections

    Democrats will stay in control of the US Senate next year after Democratic US Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won re-election in Nevada, poll predictions show, handing a major victory to President Joe Biden.
    Audit Finds Half Of Australian 'Rubbish' Could Be Recycled Instead Of Put Into Landfill

    Audit Finds Half Of Australian 'Rubbish' Could Be Recycled Instead Of Put Into Landfill

    Australians recycle nearly 30 times the amount they did in the mid-1990s - an increase from seven per cent to more than 60 per cent of all disposed materials, a waste audit has revealed.
    Storms Across The East Coast Threaten More Flooding In NSW And Victoria

    Storms Across The East Coast Threaten More Flooding In NSW And Victoria

    Ongoing flooding in eastern Australia is set to worsen as more rain is dumped across already saturated catchments.