Australia's Best Tap Water Has Been Revealed, Will Now Fight For World Title

Who’s this tall glass of water?

Well, it’s Cresswell Water Treatment Plant in Healesville, Victoria. They were crowned the H20 victors of 2022 as their water had the best colour, clarity, odour and taste.

The championships were co-hosted by the Richmond Valley Council and the Water Industry Operators Association of Australia, and to be invited, each state had to hold their own state-wide competition first to find the best of the best to represent them.

Melbourne Water will now reach the next stage, and compete for global domination.

The annual Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting Competition in West Virginia will take place in February next year. Now, if that doesn’t sound like a good time, I don’t know what is. Maybe anything else.

So congratulations, Melbourne. It’s been a rough few years for you, but you’ve outdone yourselves with your tap water.