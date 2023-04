The average price for a return economy fare from Australian cities to European destinations such as London, Paris & Milan for travel between June and the end of September is now averaging $2,571, according to Kayak.com.

The figure marks a 46% increase on average between summer 2022 and now, with the increase rising by 63% if you compare it to pre-pandemic days.

Frankfurt is the cheapest European destination to fly into but is still priced at a $2,371 return.