Australians Warned To Exercise ‘High-Degree Of Caution’ If Travelling To Indonesia

Smart Traveller has updated its advice to warn tourists to exercise a “high degree” of caution” due to “frequent political rallies and possible protests”.

“Expect traffic delays and restricted access to locations if protests occur. Avoid protests and demonstrations and monitor local media for the latest updates,” it said.

The government also warns Australians to be aware of possible terror attacks, as well as the country’s numerous volcanoes, which could erupt at any moment.

More than 200 million Indonesians are expected to vote in the high-stakes election, with a three-way race better Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan, former military general Prabowo Subianto and former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo.