The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Australians Warned To Exercise ‘High-Degree Of Caution’ If Travelling To Indonesia

Australians Warned To Exercise ‘High-Degree Of Caution’ If Travelling To Indonesia

Aussie travellers heading to Bali have been warned to take caution when travelling to Indonesia due to the country’s elections next week.

Smart Traveller has updated its advice to warn tourists to exercise a “high degree” of caution” due to “frequent political rallies and possible protests”.

“Expect traffic delays and restricted access to locations if protests occur. Avoid protests and demonstrations and monitor local media for the latest updates,” it said.

The government also warns Australians to be aware of possible terror attacks, as well as the country’s numerous volcanoes, which could erupt at any moment.

More than 200 million Indonesians are expected to vote in the high-stakes election, with a three-way race better Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan, former military general Prabowo Subianto and former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo.

King Charles III To Begin Treatment After Being Diagnosed With Cancer
NEXT STORY

King Charles III To Begin Treatment After Being Diagnosed With Cancer

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    King Charles III To Begin Treatment After Being Diagnosed With Cancer

    King Charles III To Begin Treatment After Being Diagnosed With Cancer

    King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer and will begin treatment.
    Insurance Companies Face Inquiry Following Complaints From Flood Victims

    Insurance Companies Face Inquiry Following Complaints From Flood Victims

    They’re supposed to bring us support and protection when we need it most.
    Statement From QBE Insurance Group

    Statement From QBE Insurance Group

    Statement From QBE Insurance Group
    Police Break Into Home After Mistaking Doll For Real Baby

    Police Break Into Home After Mistaking Doll For Real Baby

    A mum-of-three from the UK was left shocked after police broke into her home to save what they thought was an abandoned baby, but was in fact an extremely realistic ‘reborn’ doll.
    Bride Slammed Over Plans To Order Fried Chicken For Guests She Can’t Afford Catering For

    Bride Slammed Over Plans To Order Fried Chicken For Guests She Can’t Afford Catering For

    A bride has faced backlash for her plans to order takeout chicken for guests she can’t afford to feed after saying she only intends to order catering for 150 of her 200 guests.