The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Australians Warned Not To Travel To France As Riots Continue

Australians Warned Not To Travel To France As Riots Continue

Australians have been warned not to travel to France as chaos reigns on the streets of Paris. The city has endured violent riots since the police killing of a 17-year-old boy last week.

Thousands of angry rioters have been looting and burning throughout Paris for days on end as locals protest the death of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk, who was shot point blank by a police officer during a routine traffic stop last Tuesday.

Over the weekend, 45,000 police officers came out in force around the country to protect the country, arresting dozens of people.

The unrest comes after a raft of criticism over the French police force, with 16 people killed in traffic stops in the past 18 months, most of them young men of colour.

Now, local authorities are being targeted. The wife and children of one Parisian mayor were forced to flee after rioters rammed a burning car into their home.

French President Emmanuel Macron is facing increasing pressure as he holds a series of urgent meetings to try and bring the violence under control.

Nahel’s devastated grandmother also pleaded for calm over the weekend.

Why NAIDOC Week Is So Important
NEXT STORY

Why NAIDOC Week Is So Important

Advertisement

Related Articles

Why NAIDOC Week Is So Important

Why NAIDOC Week Is So Important

First Nations community leaders were honoured at the National NAIDOC Week Awards on the weekend, with some using the platform to advocate for the Voice to Parliament.
Kim Kardashian Slammed For Shutting Down Licensing Office

Kim Kardashian Slammed For Shutting Down Licensing Office

Kim Kardashian shut down a licensing office and brought her hair and makeup team to ensure she got the perfect driver's license photo.
Doctor Explains Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

Doctor Explains Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

A doctor has warned against peeing in the shower, explaining the habit could train your body to want to pee every time you hear running water.
Airlines Mocks Passenger After They Complained About Leg Room

Airlines Mocks Passenger After They Complained About Leg Room

Budget airline Ryanair has mocked a fellow passenger on Twitter after they complained the plane didn't have enough legroom.
New Report Warns Almost Half Of Admin And Office Jobs Could Be Lost Thanks To AI

New Report Warns Almost Half Of Admin And Office Jobs Could Be Lost Thanks To AI

From writing emails, organising schedules and crafting itineraries, artificial intelligence is being embraced across companies and individuals now more than ever.