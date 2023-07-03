Australians Warned Not To Travel To France As Riots Continue

Thousands of angry rioters have been looting and burning throughout Paris for days on end as locals protest the death of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk, who was shot point blank by a police officer during a routine traffic stop last Tuesday.

Over the weekend, 45,000 police officers came out in force around the country to protect the country, arresting dozens of people.

The unrest comes after a raft of criticism over the French police force, with 16 people killed in traffic stops in the past 18 months, most of them young men of colour.

Now, local authorities are being targeted. The wife and children of one Parisian mayor were forced to flee after rioters rammed a burning car into their home.

French President Emmanuel Macron is facing increasing pressure as he holds a series of urgent meetings to try and bring the violence under control.

Nahel’s devastated grandmother also pleaded for calm over the weekend.