Australians Tipped To Spend $6.3 Billion Across Black Friday Weekend

Australian shoppers are tipped to splurge a record amount on Black Friday Sales in 2023 after a year of sluggish retail spending.

The National Retail Association expects there will be up to $6.3 billion worth of sales over a four-day period while comparison website Finder went even further and predicted a $6.7 billion spend.

The association's director Rob Godwin said many brands had brought their discounting strategies forward after a flat start to the festive season.

"Savvy shoppers want to get their holiday shopping done before December and retailers across Australia have taken notice," Mr Godwin said.

It's now the nation's most popular sales event, with a Finder survey of 1,063 people showing up to 9.3 million Australians have already taken part or planned to shop the sales.

The large number of shoppers is partially attributed to people trying to find a way through rising cost of living pressures, Finder head of consumer research Graham Cooke said.

"Black Friday has overtaken Boxing Day in terms of popularity, even though it often doesn't have as juicy deals," he said.

"Shoppers are increasingly looking for bargains to stretch their dollar in the lead up to Christmas."

Some 61 per cent of shoppers have been eyeing off clothes and shoes, followed in popularity by electronics and gadgets, beauty, alcohol, accessories and toys.

Mr Cooke said the categories shoppers were planning to save on had not necessarily seen the highest price increases.

"Eight out of the top ten price increases are for food items - so consumers might be better off hunting for discounts in the grocery aisle rather than the clothes shop," he added.

