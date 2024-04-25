The Project

Australians Pay Their Respects Across The Nation For Anzac Day

As dawn broke, tens of thousands of Australians paid their respects, gathering to remember those who’ve served and to honour a new generation of Aussie diggers.

Flags were at half-mast at Villers-Bretonneux and Gallipoli; the silence pierced with a reminder of Indigenous Australians’ contribution to the ANZAC effort.

Back home, our Aussie veterans stood proud. But sadly, our war heroes are shrinking in number.

The number of Vietnam veterans is falling to around 35,000, and Korean War veterans are now numbering fewer than 3,000. 

By next year, the number of World War II veterans is expected to be barely more than 1,000.

It’s a day to commemorate the 103,000 Australians whose lives were lost in service, and the more than 1.5 million who’ve served, not just in conflict, but peacekeeping operations.

A day for Australians to say “thank you” for those who’ve sacrificed so much.

