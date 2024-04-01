Australians Need An Average Salary Of $164,400 To Buy A House In A Capital City

The data comes from the Parliamentary Library, which was commissioned by the Greens, and was shared by the party’s spokesperson for house, Max Chandler-Green.

It shows that the average salary would need to increase by 67 per cent for Aussies to be able to to buy a house in a capital city and avoid mortgage stress.

A person is considered to be under mortgage stress if their repayments are more than 30 per cent of their total income.

The cheapest capital city to buy a house is Darwin, which requires a salary of $124,339 to buy a median-priced house, followed by Perth at $140,313 and Hobart at $148,948.

The average salary in Adelaide needed to buy a house is $163,627, while in Brisbane it's $79,090 and $189,962 in Melbourne.

Sydney is the only capital city to break the $200,000 mark, as it requires an average salary of $293,578 to buy a median-priced house.