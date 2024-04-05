Australians Missing In Taiwan After Earthquake

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) has confirmed that two Australians are among the 18 still missing after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said on Friday that they were working with local authorities.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is aware of two Australians reported missing following the earthquake in Taiwan", DFAT said in a statement.

"The Australian Office in Taipei is making urgent enquiries with local authorities to confirm their welfare," the statement read.

Details on their identity could not be released for privacy reasons.

The earthquake that struck the island's east coast was the worst Taiwan has seen in 25 years, killing 10 people and injuring over 1000.