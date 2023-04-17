The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Australians Lose A Record $3.1 Billion To Scams In 2022

Australians Lose A Record $3.1 Billion To Scams In 2022

In 2022, Australians lost a record $3.1 billion to scammers, up 80 per cent on the previous year.

Most of that money was lost through insurance scams. Hundreds of millions of dollars were also lost to payment redirection scams and remote-access scams.

“As with all scam, consumers are often embarrassed when they get caught,” Catriona Lowe from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

“We see large losses in relation to investment scams because of their nature and people can be reluctant to report that.

“It’s estimated that up to 30% of consumers don’t report losses at all.”

Scams are becoming not only more prevalent, but increasingly harder to spot.

Criminals are employing emerging tech to impersonate the website, email address or number of a company or a bank, and even slipping fake texts into existing message threads.

Scammers are even using Artificial Intelligence to impersonate loved ones in distress, pretending they are calling for help and cash.

As scams get smarter, the amount of money gets bigger. In 2022, tricked Aussies parted with nearly $20 thousand dollars each, which is double the amount from the previous year.

Pressure is now building on the banks to boost their online security by double checking the account details match the account name. When the UK’s biggest banks adopted a similar system in 2019, it led to a 35 per cent drop in the amount of money lost.

Independent Senator Lidia Thorpe Filmed In Clash Outside A Melbourne Strip Club
NEXT STORY

Independent Senator Lidia Thorpe Filmed In Clash Outside A Melbourne Strip Club

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Independent Senator Lidia Thorpe Filmed In Clash Outside A Melbourne Strip Club

    Independent Senator Lidia Thorpe Filmed In Clash Outside A Melbourne Strip Club

    Independent Senator Lidia Thorpe was filmed in the early hours of Sunday outside Maxine's Gentleman's Club in the inner northern suburb of Brunswick.
    Man Stages Kidnapping To Propose To His Partner, And Nobody Knows What To Think...

    Man Stages Kidnapping To Propose To His Partner, And Nobody Knows What To Think...

    Look, it worked, but that really isn’t the point.
    Pub Slammed For Putting Plastic Cheese On Parma/Parmi/Whatever You Call It

    Pub Slammed For Putting Plastic Cheese On Parma/Parmi/Whatever You Call It

    The country may be at odds on whether to call it a parma or parmi, but we can all agree that using fake cheese on the pub classic is just blasphemous.
    New Survey Reveals Kids Think Robots Have Feelings And We Should Be Nice To Them

    New Survey Reveals Kids Think Robots Have Feelings And We Should Be Nice To Them

    A new study has revealed kids believe smart devices like Alexa have feelings and we shouldn't be yelling at them.
    Extremely Rare Solar Eclipse To Be Visible In Australia This Week

    Extremely Rare Solar Eclipse To Be Visible In Australia This Week

    This is a solar eclipse that you won't want to miss!