Australians Lose A Record $3.1 Billion To Scams In 2022

Most of that money was lost through insurance scams. Hundreds of millions of dollars were also lost to payment redirection scams and remote-access scams.

“As with all scam, consumers are often embarrassed when they get caught,” Catriona Lowe from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

“We see large losses in relation to investment scams because of their nature and people can be reluctant to report that.

“It’s estimated that up to 30% of consumers don’t report losses at all.”

Scams are becoming not only more prevalent, but increasingly harder to spot.

Criminals are employing emerging tech to impersonate the website, email address or number of a company or a bank, and even slipping fake texts into existing message threads.

Scammers are even using Artificial Intelligence to impersonate loved ones in distress, pretending they are calling for help and cash.

As scams get smarter, the amount of money gets bigger. In 2022, tricked Aussies parted with nearly $20 thousand dollars each, which is double the amount from the previous year.

Pressure is now building on the banks to boost their online security by double checking the account details match the account name. When the UK’s biggest banks adopted a similar system in 2019, it led to a 35 per cent drop in the amount of money lost.