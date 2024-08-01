Australians In Lebanon Told To Leave As Violence Escalates In The Region

In a video message, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the federal government may not be able to help them should violence in the region escalate.

Lebanon's Hezbollah senior commander Fuad Shukr had been in a building in the southern suburbs of Beirut when an Israeli strike targeted it, the militant group says, but has not confirmed his fate.

Israel's military announced late on Tuesday it had killed Shukr, whom it named as Hezbollah's most senior commander and whom it blamed for an attack at the weekend that left a dozen youngsters dead in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

The warning also follows an Israeli drone strike which killed Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, sparking fears of retaliation.

"My message to Australian citizens and residents in Lebanon is now is the time to leave," Senator Wong said in the video.

"Beirut airport could close completely if the situation worsens and if that happens, the government may not be able to help Australians still in Lebanon to evacuate.

"You may not be able to leave Lebanon for an extended period."

Australians in Lebanon have been advised to register their details with the Department of Foreign Affairs.

With AAP.