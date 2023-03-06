The Project

Australians Have Discovered What Paprika Is Made Of And Are Shocked

Some Aussies have only just discovered how paprika is made and refuse to believe it's true.

Alright, let's get into it. Paprika. Do you know paprika? It's that red spice that sits in the back of your spice rack, and you've probably got heaps of different little containers for it because you keep thinking you've run out, and then you buy more, and then you find a three-quarter-full one hiding behind the sumac.

Also, do you know how to pronounce paprika? No one really knows. Is it ‘puh-pri-ka’ or ‘pa-pree-ka’? Apparently, British people and American people say it differently, but presumably, the Americans are doing it wrong.

Oh, and did you know there are three different types of paprika?

It has subspecies! There's sweet paprika which goes on potato salad and stuff like that, then there's hot paprika which is kind of got some spice, and then there's smoky paprika that has (you better believe it) a smoky flavour to it.

However, we digress. The purpose of this article is to discuss how Australians have reacted to discovering what paprika is made from. What do you think it's made from? Take a moment now to guess. Alright, that's enough. Time to reveal the answer… it's made from… capsicum!

Yeah, capsicum! That kind of makes sense when you think about it. It is the same colour, and it does also taste like capsicum. Basically, it's made by getting some capsicums, drying them out and then crushing them up into a fine powder, and different combinations of capsicum are used to make the different types of paprika. All of this information is readily available via a quick Google search, but you heard it here first.

Or maybe you heard it first on social media. Because when an Instagram page Nutra Organics posted this revelation on the Internet, people were (understandably) shocked. "I don't know why I thought there was a paprika tree somewhere," one commenter wrote. This isn't the craziest theory, considering lots of spices do come from trees. Cinnamon comes from the inner bark of the Sri Lankan cinnamon street, according to a quick Google search we just did.

However, another person did not take the news so well: "This just ruined my day," one man said, and that is completely understandable. If you've spent your entire life putting capsicum on your eggs without knowing, it would really make you question everything you've ever put in your mouth before. Could cumin be crushed up bananas? Could fennel seeds be crushed up fennel seeds? Could fenugreek be crushed up… sorry, what is fenugreek?

The point is that no one really knows where any of the spices come from, and it is truly terrifying if you look into it. Cumin comes from a plant, allspice is made from a dried brown better, and we can only presume that chicken salt is made from crushed-up chickens.

