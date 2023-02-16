Australians Have Been Told To Prepare For A Severe Heatwave This Weekend

Every state and territory will be hit with scorching late summer weather.

“For Melbourne and also Penrith, it’s likely to be the hottest weather we’ve seen so for this summer as this heat slides on through,” Sky News Weather meteorologist Rob Sharpe stated.

It is expected that Melbourne will hit 35 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

“Hot air is coming across and that will reach Victoria over Wednesday as the winds become more northerly, with maximums into the low 30s across most of the state excluding parts of Gippsland on the coast,” Senior meteorologist at the BOM Christie Johnson said.

South Australia, New South Wales and the Northern Territory are expecting extreme fire warnings.

There has been a break in the monsoon In the Pilbara area, which has allowed “intensely hot air mass” to build up, and is now heading to Western Australia and the Northern Territory. Temperatures are set to reach almost 50 degrees in some parts of Western Australia.

“On Monday, the temperature at Learmonth Airport soared to 46.1 degrees, setting a new mark for the highest temperature anywhere on Earth so far in February 2023,” Weatherzone stated.

“This title may be short-lived though, with another round of temperatures in excess of 45 degrees likely in the west Pilbara later this week.”