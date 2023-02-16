The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Australians Have Been Told To Prepare For A Severe Heatwave This Weekend

Australians Have Been Told To Prepare For A Severe Heatwave This Weekend

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe heatwave warning for much of Australia.

Every state and territory will be hit with scorching late summer weather.

“For Melbourne and also Penrith, it’s likely to be the hottest weather we’ve seen so for this summer as this heat slides on through,” Sky News Weather meteorologist Rob Sharpe stated.

It is expected that Melbourne will hit 35 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

“Hot air is coming across and that will reach Victoria over Wednesday as the winds become more northerly, with maximums into the low 30s across most of the state excluding parts of Gippsland on the coast,” Senior meteorologist at the BOM Christie Johnson said.

South Australia, New South Wales and the Northern Territory are expecting extreme fire warnings.

There has been a break in the monsoon In the Pilbara area, which has allowed “intensely hot air mass” to build up, and is now heading to Western Australia and the Northern Territory. Temperatures are set to reach almost 50 degrees in some parts of Western Australia.

“On Monday, the temperature at Learmonth Airport soared to 46.1 degrees, setting a new mark for the highest temperature anywhere on Earth so far in February 2023,” Weatherzone stated.

“This title may be short-lived though, with another round of temperatures in excess of 45 degrees likely in the west Pilbara later this week.”

Peaky Blinders Theme Park In Birmingham “Is On The Cards”
NEXT STORY

Peaky Blinders Theme Park In Birmingham “Is On The Cards”

Advertisement

Related Articles

Peaky Blinders Theme Park In Birmingham “Is On The Cards”

Peaky Blinders Theme Park In Birmingham “Is On The Cards”

You must visit the theme park, by order of the Peaky Blinders.
Westpac The Latest Bank To Halt Rural Branch Closures Amid Senate Inquiry

Westpac The Latest Bank To Halt Rural Branch Closures Amid Senate Inquiry

Mounting political pressure has seen Westpac join Commonwealth Bank in halting their planned rural branch closures until further notice.
New Zealand Requests Disaster Aid From Australia

New Zealand Requests Disaster Aid From Australia

New Zealand has requested help after the death toll from the nation's worst storm in decades rose to five.
Captain Of Thai 'Cave Boys' Soccer Team Dies In The U.K.

Captain Of Thai 'Cave Boys' Soccer Team Dies In The U.K.

One of 12 boys dramatically rescued after two weeks trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand in 2018 has died in Britain where he was attending a soccer academy.
Actress Raquel Welch Dies Ages 82

Actress Raquel Welch Dies Ages 82

Raquel Welch, whose emergence from the sea in a skimpy, furry bikini in the film One Million Years B.C. would propel her to international sex symbol status throughout the 1960s and '70s, has died. She was 82.