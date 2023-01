The prediction was made by market consultant Lance Blockley who said that the pandemic has sped up the use of cashless payments.

Speaking on 3AW, a UNSW Business School professor of economics said that cashless transactions had made 'a lot of things much quicker.’

In the most recent research conducted in 2022, the Global Payments Report showed that debit cards were used for 41% of all transactions, credit cards account for 35%, and digital wallets are at 7%.