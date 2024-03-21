The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Australians Could Face Jail Time Under New Vaping Laws

Australians Could Face Jail Time Under New Vaping Laws

Young Australians are being lured by big tobacco companies to take up vaping, doctors warned, as the federal government introduced new legislation with tough penalties to combat a growing national health crisis.

Health Minister Mark Butler said the bill he brought to the house on Thursday will stop the importation, manufacture, supply, and commercial possession of disposable single use and non-therapeutic vapes.

Under the crackdown, offenders could face up to seven years in jail or be slapped with fines of up to $2.2 million.

"The reforms are world leading, vaping is a very serious public health menace and the rapid rise in vaping among young people is creating a whole new generation of persons with nicotine dependence," Mr Butler said.

"That is why this bill is so critical to addressing these challenges now, the global health community is watching us closely.

"This is a crisis that deserves our national attention."

He said some of the chemicals contained in vapes were used in nail polish remover and even to embalm dead bodies.

The latest national data revealed one in six high school students recently vaped, and young people who vape are three times more likely to take up smoking.

Many vapes include ingredients like diacetyle, which damages passageways in the lungs, formaldehyde, which can contribute to heart diseases, and the weed killer acrolein.

Australian Medical Association president Steve Robson has urged all MPs to support the legislation.

"Big tobacco profits from the misery of others and uses every trick in the book to hook young kids on vapes," Professor Robson said.

"Fruity flavours, bright packaging, false claims that vapes are nicotine free and vaping shopfronts within walking distances of schools are all within big tobacco's arsenal of tricks.

"This is marketing sleight of hand at its absolute worst."

The Australian Dental Association is warning vaping could lead to a host of oral health issues in the next generation.

Mr Butler said enforcement would be bolstered by an additional $25 million for the Australian Border Force and an extra $56.9 million to the Therapeutic Goods Administration over the next two years.

Police Department Uses LEGO Heads To Conceal Offender's Identities
NEXT STORY

Police Department Uses LEGO Heads To Conceal Offender's Identities

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Police Department Uses LEGO Heads To Conceal Offender's Identities

    Police Department Uses LEGO Heads To Conceal Offender's Identities

    Under new California law, The Murrieta Police Department has had to take a creative approach to creating social media content, with LEGO heads replacing real faces in their social media posts.
    Single Woman Slams “Cheap Couples” Who Won’t Split Bills Per Person

    Single Woman Slams “Cheap Couples” Who Won’t Split Bills Per Person

    TikToker Shani Silver has slammed “cheap couples” who don’t split the bill three ways when out to dinner with a single friend.
    Gen Z Boss Has A Very Unique Way Of Getting His Staff Into The Office

    Gen Z Boss Has A Very Unique Way Of Getting His Staff Into The Office

    Meet the boss who has slammed “boring” Baby Boomer bosses, revealing the unique game he plays with his staff to get them into the office.
    Robert Irwin Crowned Australia’s Most Loved TV Personality

    Robert Irwin Crowned Australia’s Most Loved TV Personality

    I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! co-host and wildlife warrior Robert Irwin has been named Australia’s most popular broadcast personality in the Australian Talent Index’s 2024 Top Talent Report.
    Tim Tams Set To Launch In UK Supermarkets For The First Time

    Tim Tams Set To Launch In UK Supermarkets For The First Time

    A beloved Australian classic is making waves in the UK, with Tim Tam biscuits hitting grocery store shelves.