Australians Are Taking On Multiple Jobs To Battle The Cost Of Living Crisis

Many Aussies are sick of the cost of living crisis and it’s looking like the end is sadly not in sight, leaving many with only one other solution which is more work.

There is a record-breaking amount of people who are taking on multiple jobs to stay afloat in the current market with new figures revealing the Reserve Bank’s interest rate rises have lifted inflation for working families to almost 10 per cent.

950,000 is the number of people who are holding down multiple jobs, which has increased by 89,000 over the past 12 months. 

Areas such as hospitality, community, education and administration sectors seeing the biggest growth.

Since the end of the national lockdown in 2020, the rate of people holding multiple jobs has steadily increased and compares to a long-term trend of 5-6 per cent stretching back to when records began in 1994, as revealed by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Head of ABS labour statistics Bjorn Jarvis said it was impossible to say how much of the sharp increase in the rate of multiple-job holders over the past 2½ years was a result of the past year’s spike in inflation forcing Australians to take on more work to make ends meet.

“It can be an indication people are facing cost-of-living pressures, but it can also be an example of a good labour market and people are able to find and hold multiple jobs,” Mr Jarvis said.

“Multiple job holdings can also be associated with entrepreneurial activity, as people get into side hustles.”

In a time when the Yes campaign needs its biggest push for support, the annual Garma Festival could hold the balance of whether the vote will be a success or not.
