Australians Are Now Paying $10 More For A Visit To The Doctor

According to the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP), a visit to the doctor now costs an average of $74.66 for a standard consultation, which also includes the Medicare rebate of $39.75.

This is up from $64.02 in 2022.

To add to the cost of living stress, the number of bulk-billing doctors has also dropped to just 12 per cent in 2023, which is half the amount as last year.

According to the report, it is "reflective of anecdotal reports from GPs about the increasing cost of providing healthcare services in general practice and further compounds patient access issues".

The annual Health of the Nation report also found that almost a third of GPs plan to retire in the next five years.

"Almost three in 10 GPs signalled their intention to retire in the next five years," the report released on Wednesday said.

The sustainability of general practices also needed attention, with four out of five practice owners concerned about the viability of their practice.

"A strong GP workforce is essential for the health of our nation but it is under pressure," RACGP President Nicole Higgins said in a statement.