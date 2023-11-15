The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Australians Are Now Paying $10 More For A Visit To The Doctor

Australians Are Now Paying $10 More For A Visit To The Doctor

In the past year, the cost of going to the GP has risen by $10.

According to the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP), a visit to the doctor now costs an average of $74.66 for a standard consultation, which also includes the Medicare rebate of $39.75.

This is up from $64.02 in 2022.

To add to the cost of living stress, the number of bulk-billing doctors has also dropped to just 12 per cent in 2023, which is half the amount as last year.

According to the report, it is "reflective of anecdotal reports from GPs about the increasing cost of providing healthcare services in general practice and further compounds patient access issues".

The annual Health of the Nation report also found that almost a third of GPs plan to retire in the next five years.

"Almost three in 10 GPs signalled their intention to retire in the next five years," the report released on Wednesday said.

The sustainability of general practices also needed attention, with four out of five practice owners concerned about the viability of their practice.

"A strong GP workforce is essential for the health of our nation but it is under pressure," RACGP President Nicole Higgins said in a statement.

Australia Has Never Been More Divided As Social Cohesion Index At Lowest Ever
NEXT STORY

Australia Has Never Been More Divided As Social Cohesion Index At Lowest Ever

Advertisement

Related Articles

Australia Has Never Been More Divided As Social Cohesion Index At Lowest Ever

Australia Has Never Been More Divided As Social Cohesion Index At Lowest Ever

According to the latest Mapping Social Cohesion Report, Australia has never been more divided than it is now.
New Study Finds Men Will Deliberately Lose A Game To Keep Their Partner Happy

New Study Finds Men Will Deliberately Lose A Game To Keep Their Partner Happy

The game of love can be tricky, but new research has revealed that men have a trick up their sleeves.
Global Treasure Hunt Underway With A $1 Million Dollar Grand Prize

Global Treasure Hunt Underway With A $1 Million Dollar Grand Prize

The Riyadh Season treasure hunt is a worldwide undertaking, with the winner set to take home US$1,000,000.
Australia Post To Introduce Weekend Deliveries As Christmas Shopping Ramps Up

Australia Post To Introduce Weekend Deliveries As Christmas Shopping Ramps Up

Australia Post has announced they will be doing weekend deliveries to ensure parcels get to their destinations on time in the lead-up to Christmas.
Company Exploring Whether Humans Can Reproduce In Space

Company Exploring Whether Humans Can Reproduce In Space

No human has ever been born in space, but one horny Dutch biotech company, Spaceborn United, is trying to change that.