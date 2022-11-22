Australian Winemakers Could Be Prevented From Calling Their Wine ‘Prosecco’

The European Union is aiming to prevent other countries from calling their product prosecco, as they seek to make the prosecco grape a geographical indicator.

The change would see only wines produced in the prosecco region of Northern Italy able to call their wine prosecco.

If the change is implemented, Australian winemakers say it will impact a $200m prosecco industry and impact jobs.

The EU would expects the current Australian prosecco industry to rename the wine to ‘glera’.

But Australian Wine and Grape CEO Lee McLean said the industry could not change its name to an unknown variety and maintain its level of success.

“It would be like the Yarra Valley saying ‘we are going to call the Yarra Valley, Chardonnay, and we are going to call Chardonnay the grape variety something else and stop everyone else from using the term,” Mr McLean told The Herald Sun.

“All we want is a level playing field for Australian producers.”

Victorian winemakers will take their battle to Canberra on Tuesday with the backing of a regional MP, saying jobs and businesses are at risk.