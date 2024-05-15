Australian Voters Have Mixed Reactions To This Year's Federal Budget

And interest rates from the public certainly seemed pretty low, at least until the Treasurer dropped this handy bonus, a $300 electricity bill rebate for every household.

The Shadow Treasurer Angus Taylor called it a "bandaid on a bullet wound". The increase to rent assistance by 1 per cent was described as welcome, but not going far enough.

"We did not get the solutions that were the right ones for the scale of the challenges we face. There is indeed a gaping hole in the heart of this budget," said Cassandra Goldie from the Australian Council of Social Service.

Likewise, the half-billion dollars for a new digital platform to address mental health needs and the almost $1 billion in financial and housing assistance for those leaving domestic violence situations.

"If you want to do something about domestic violence, which by the way… you have to start with that next generation down," said Senator Jacqui Lambie.

"They've done nothing about that. You are never going to break the cycle of domestic violence unless you put money into the next generation."

Then there was $23 billion for the 'Future Made in Australia', designed to ramp up domestic manufacturing and put us on a path to net zero.

Overall, voters gave it mixed reviews.

So as the verdicts continue to roll in, did the government get the balance right?