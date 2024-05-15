The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Australian Voters Have Mixed Reactions To This Year's Federal Budget

Australian Voters Have Mixed Reactions To This Year's Federal Budget

Tuesday night was all about bringing down the cost-of-living, battling inflation, and trying to keep interest rates low.

And interest rates from the public certainly seemed pretty low, at least until the Treasurer dropped this handy bonus, a $300 electricity bill rebate for every household.

The Shadow Treasurer Angus Taylor called it a "bandaid on a bullet wound". The increase to rent assistance by 1 per cent was described as welcome, but not going far enough.

"We did not get the solutions that were the right ones for the scale of the challenges we face. There is indeed a gaping hole in the heart of this budget," said Cassandra Goldie from the Australian Council of Social Service.

Likewise, the half-billion dollars for a new digital platform to address mental health needs and the almost $1 billion in financial and housing assistance for those leaving domestic violence situations.

"If you want to do something about domestic violence, which by the way… you have to start with that next generation down," said Senator Jacqui Lambie.

"They've done nothing about that. You are never going to break the cycle of domestic violence unless you put money into the next generation."

Then there was $23 billion for the 'Future Made in Australia', designed to ramp up domestic manufacturing and put us on a path to net zero.

Overall, voters gave it mixed reviews.

So as the verdicts continue to roll in, did the government get the balance right?

Man Reunited With Late Father's Motorcycle After Selling It Over A Decade Ago
NEXT STORY

Man Reunited With Late Father's Motorcycle After Selling It Over A Decade Ago

Advertisement

Related Articles

Man Reunited With Late Father's Motorcycle After Selling It Over A Decade Ago

Man Reunited With Late Father's Motorcycle After Selling It Over A Decade Ago

Brady Morton was forced to sell his father's Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic motorcycle to pay for his funeral.
French Men Have Been Asked To ‘Drive Like A Woman’

French Men Have Been Asked To ‘Drive Like A Woman’

According to the French Road Safety Observatory, 84% of fatal road accidents in 2022-2023 were caused by men – and the figures aren’t much better in the UK or the US.
Legally Blonde Prequel Series Set To Release On Amazon Prime

Legally Blonde Prequel Series Set To Release On Amazon Prime

Everyone’s favourite Harvard law grad is back, with a Legally Blonde prequel series following the life of a teenage Elle Woods heading to Amazon.
British Men Can Get Paid Up To $750 To Lose Weight

British Men Can Get Paid Up To $750 To Lose Weight

Do you want to lose a few kilos? Do you also want to gain a bit of cash? Are you ready to pack your bags and move to sunny old England? Well, does the UK’s National Health Service have a deal for you.
Isla Fisher Gives Thanks In Wake Of Divorce News

Isla Fisher Gives Thanks In Wake Of Divorce News

Isla Fisher has thanked friends and fans for their "love and support" in the wake of the news she is divorcing Sacha Baron Cohen.