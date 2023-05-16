The Project

Australian Study Finds Greater Risk Of Depression For People With Ultra-Processed Diets

An Australian study has found people who consume a diet high in ultra-processed food have a greater risk of depression.

The research, which was led by Deakin University's Melissa Lane, was published in the Journal of Affective Disorders.

The Australian-first study is consistent with the findings of previous studies overseas, including France, the U.K. and Spain.

"Australians who ate the most ultra-processed food had about a 23 per cent higher risk of depression compared to those who ate the lowest amount," Dr Lane told The Herald Sun.

Ultra-processed foods are foods that contain five or more ingredients not found in your kitchen, including emulsifiers and non-caloric sweeteners.

Dr Lane and Dr Priscila Machado from Deakin's Institute for Physical Activity and Nutrition and Associate Professor Allison Hodge from Cancer Council Victoria, looked at data from more than 23,000 people from the Melbourne Collaborative Cohort Study.

They studied the links between depression and the consumption of ultra-processed food.

"The association between ultra-processed food and physical outcomes has been looked at before," Dr Lane said.

"But this link of ultra-processed diets with mental health is new. While the exact cause of the link was not studied, the team hypothesised it could be due to gut inflammation and the microbiome that is affected by ultra-processed foods.

