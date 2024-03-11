Australian Shepherd Named Viking Wins Best In Show At Crufts 2024

Oh, Viking, you’ve done us all proud. It’s very impressive, and I hope you get extra belly rubs and all the Schmackos.

Co-owner Melanie Raymond, a third generation dog breeder said, “We all dream of winning best in show at Crufts.”

Yes, I bet you do, entering and praying to the canine overlords for 5th place would be a little silly.

Speaking of losers, a nine-year-old Jack Russell terrier named Zen, from Japan, was named reserve dog.

Zen, the reserve dog. I wonder if he lost his mind when they announced it.

Protestors were removed from the event after one PETA activist held up a ‘Boycott Breeders’ sign and was swiftly shown the door.

A spokesperson for The Kennel Club said, “There was a protest incident involving Peta at Crufts, and they were swiftly removed to ensure the safety and welfare of the dogs and owners, who are our main priority.”

They continued, “Far from perpetuating the homeless dog crisis as Peta claims, Crufts is a unique platform which educates millions of visitors, and viewers on Channel 4, about how to get the right dog for your lifestyle, so that all dogs – whether rescue dogs or puppies – have a home for life.”