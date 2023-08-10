The Project

Australian Screen Icon Denise Scott Reveals Battle With Breast Cancer

Australian comedian Denise Scott has revealed she has been undergoing treatment for breast cancer for six months.

Scott told the Australian Women’s Weekly she had received chemotherapy and radiotherapy after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer, known as HER2-positive.

The star discovered a rash while filming the ABC series ‘Mother and Son’, and said it was “all just a shock” after a mammogram confirmed her diagnosis. 

Scott told the magazine she kept working during the production, but would have a body double stand in when 12-hour days were too tiring.

“This production meant a lot to me,” she told the Australian Women’s Weekly.

“But the doctors were making it clear: ‘You have to start chemotherapy within days.’ I don’t know who first suggested I try to do both, which in hindsight was insane. I think it was me. I was thinking, I don’t want to shut this whole production down, and I was also thinking, I want to live.”

