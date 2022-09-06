Australian ‘Puppy Scam’ Losses Increase Over 1,000 Per Cent In The Last Two Years

Victorian police issued a warning on Monday as investigations of ‘puppy scams’ across the state continue to increase, noting a 1,000 per cent increase over the last two years.

The puppy scams con would-be-purchasers of pets into believing they are buying the breed of the animal pictured, and must pay upfront.

However, the pet is never actually available for purchase.

Scammers are advertising puppies for sale on websites that appear to be professional and are advertised through social media and online marketplaces, often with very convincing photos.

Once a buyer makes an inquiry with the seller, they are sent a photo of a puppy which victims of the scam must pay a deposit in order to ‘secure’. The cost includes interstate transport, insurance, registration and vet fees.

Typically, communication is made by email, text, Whatsapp and social media, with communication ceasing from the seller once they receive payment.

Victims don’t receive the puppy and lose their money. With the police reporting losses ranging between $700 and $10,000.

Victoria police stated there are a number of breeds that are most prevalent for scams which are 'Oodle' cross breeds such as Cavoodles and Groodles, French Bulldogs, Teacup Puppies, Golden Retrievers, Corgies and Dachshunds.

In their report, they detailed a number of victims who have shared their stories, including a mother who believed she was purchasing two French Bulldog puppies, one for herself and one for her daughter. After paying $10,000 the seller ceased communication, and she did not receive the puppies.

How can we avoid these scams?

Unfortunately, they have become more and more sophisticated, however, the police do have the following tips to help reduce the likelihood of purchasing from a scammer.