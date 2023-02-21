The Project

Australian Professor And Colleagues Taken Hostage In Papua New Guinea, With Police Operation Underway

Researchers and an Australian professor have been taken hostage at gunpoint in Papua New Guinea during a study trip in the remote highlands.

Local police in Papua New Guinea (PNG) have begun operations to rescue an Australian professor and three local researchers who have been taken hostage in the country’s remote highlands.

Speaking to reporters in PNG on Monday, PNG Prime Minister James Marape says authorities are in contact with the kidnappers, hoping to have the hostages released “alive and safe”.

"I just want to inform the families of those taken hostage that we have been at work and contact has been made with people in the bush," he said.

"We've got police and military on stand-by to assist. But, in the first instance, we want those criminals to release those who are held in captivity.

"We have been keeping this under close wraps because of the sensitivity and the need for us to get our friends [who were] captured, get them alive and safe."

The university professor was allegedly confronted by an armed group on Sunday demanding payment from the Australian and PNG governments.

Police Commissioner David Manning described the situation as "delicate" in a statement.

"Our specialised security force personnel will use whatever means necessary against the criminals, up to and including the use of lethal force, in order to provide for the safety and security of the people being held," Manning said.

"Security personnel are operating within their set rules of engagement in dealing with these criminals, with the safety of the innocent being their top priority.

"However, we are offering the abductors a way out. They can release their captives and they will be treated fairly through the criminal justice system.

"But failure to comply and resisting arrest could cost these criminals their lives."

