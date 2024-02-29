Australian Politician Accused Of Being A Spy

From a traitorous politician to a sophisticated spy network aiming to infiltrate our top office - Australia’s spy boss has been dropping bombshells as calls grow to out the rat in our ranks.

The ASIO chief delivered a stark speech on the spy threat Australia faces, revealing the disturbing actions and methods of a specific spy group.

“Right now, there is a particular team in a particular foreign intelligence service, with a particular focus on Australia,” ASIO Director-General Mike Burgess said, adding, “We’ll call them the A-Team.”

Posing as consultants and head-hunters, the A-Team offers so-called “consulting opportunities” to everyone from students to public servants, and in particular, defence industry employees – using fake personas.

They then offer money in return for reports on things like trade, politics, economics, foreign policy, defence and security.

Late last year, ASIO confronted the spy network in an undercover sting operation.

But the most jaw-dropping revelation came when Burgess revealed that a retired Aussie politician was successfully recruited by the A team.

The ASIO boss’ decision not to reveal the identity of the politician causing quite a stir.

Some pollies today went close to outing the culprit anyway.

But late today, Malcolm Turnbull’s son Alex revealed he may be the family member our spy boss was talking about, saying he was targeted by suspected Chinese spies in 2017, which he immediately reported to spy agencies.

So, who is the rogue pollie? And how can Australia defend itself against an increasing onslaught of espionage?