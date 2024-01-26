Australian Pet Owner Halves Her Vet Bill By Lying To The Vet

After initially being turned away by her local regional vet clinic due to the complexities of the surgery, Lydia sought treatment at a specialist hospital in Sydney. It was here she was told that she'd need to fork out an eye-watering $10,000 to cover the wide range of services needed for her pet pooch, including hospital admission, theatre fees, anesthesia, IV fluids, pain relief, and, of course, the surgery itself.

Shocked by the cost of the procedure, Lydia told the vet that she wasn't able to afford it and would have to euthanize her beloved pet, later admitting, "I never had the intention of putting her down, but I had hoped by saying this, they'd be able to reduce the bill even slightly."

Filled with compassion and an urgency to save Lily's life, the vet reduced the initial quote by half, and Lydia went ahead with the surgery and the consequent $5,000 vet bill.

Dr. Tim Montgomery, a Sydney veterinarian, condemned Lydia's tactic, labelling it as 'emotional blackmail' while shedding light on the financial struggles that veterinary clinics often endure providing life-saving care for pets, "...a vet is going to be more concerned about saving your pet's life than saving their own money so vets frequently take a hit."

He also highlighted the heavy emotional toll on vets who are often forced to euthanize animals, stating that it is the most difficult aspect of their job.

Dr Cristy Secombe, Head of Veterinary Policy and Advocacy at the Australian Veterinary Association acknowledged Lydia's financial burden but encouraged people to have more transparent and courteous conversations with their vets. She explained the concept of "contextualized care," suggesting that clients discuss their circumstances politely with the vet to explore alternative and affordable options.

Dr Secombe also dismissed the misconception that vet fees are solely profit-driven, stating, "It's a little bit offensive to the veterinarian to say she bluffed him into modifying the quote and inferring the reduction in the quote was all profit because that would not be the case."

'We're blessed to live in a wonderful country where human health care is so heavily subsidized. What that means is people think other types of healthcare for other species is expensive when it's actually not.'Both veterinarians emphasized the significant costs involved in running a vet clinic, highlighting the stark contrast between human healthcare, which is often subsidized by the government, and animal healthcare, where almost the entire cost is borne by the individual owner.

Despite all the controversy, the story has a happy ending for Lily the pooch. Her operation was a success, and she is currently recovering back home in Mudgee.