Australian Open's Plan To Avoid Late Nights Fails On Day 1

It seems Tennis Australia's plan to prevent late-night finishes at the Australian Open has failed miserably.

Organisers even added an extra day to the tournament, and still, the second game on Rod Laver Arena didn't start until 11:41pm.

Much of the crowd had already gone home, and that left defending women's champion Aryna Sabalenka to play before a half-empty stadium.

Aussie Jason Kubler went down in five sets to Daniel Elahi Galan, with that match finishing just after 11pm, while it wasn't until after midnight that Frances Tiafoe beat Borna Coric.

On day two, Aussies Storm Hunter and Alexei Popyrin have both advanced to the second round in the singles.

Baby name experts are predicting baby boys named traditionally 'girl' names will be the biggest trend for 2024.
People have been left feeling repulsed after finding out what really happens when a fly lands on your food.
Relationship coaches are speaking out on how cutting your ex out for good is the key to mending a broken heart.
Wheel of Fortune viewers have been left outraged and perplexed by this contestant's attempts to come up with the missing letters for what seems to be a pretty straightforward question.
Taylor Swift has given G Flip's cover of Cruel Summer her seal of approval, liking the Aussie star's post on Instagram.