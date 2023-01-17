The Project

Australian Open Organisers Ban Russian and Belarusian Flags On Courtside After Incident

Tennis Australia has banned Russian and Belarusian flags from the Australian Open after an incident involving Russian fans at the Ukraine-Russia match on Monday.

Vasyl Myroshnychenko, Ukraine's ambassador to Australia, demanded action be taken after some attendees flew the Russian flag to support Kamilla Rakhimova in the match against Ukraine's Kateryna Baindl.

This prompted Tennis Australia to ban all Russian and Belarusian flags from Melbourne Park.

"Our initial policy was that fans could bring them in but could not use them to cause disruption. Yesterday we had an incident where a flag was placed courtside," Tennis Australia said.

"We will continue to work with the players and our fans to ensure the best possible environment to enjoy the tennis."

Unlike Wimbledon, Tennis Australia has allowed Russian and Belarusian players to compete as independent players rather than representing their countries.

Last year, Wimbledon banned Russian and Belarusian players from competing in the tournament.

Ukrainian-Australian attendee, Maria Tumarkin, attended the Russia-Ukraine match on Monday.

Tumarkin claims that the Russian fans were heckling and "taunting" Baindl and called security to court 14.

Tumarkin told the Herald and The Age, "It's a small court, the guys were extremely close to the players, so there was an element of what I felt was intimidation."

Russian fan, Eugene Routman, was involved in the incident and said to the Herald and The Age, "people can view that as being obnoxious but we were just being your normal supporters. There was no ridiculing or disrespect."

"Sport has nothing to do with politics, and politics should have nothing to do with sport," he continued.

"It's a tennis game. You're punishing the tennis players who probably are against the war, but they can't speak because Russia's not a democracy, Russia's an authoritarian state."

