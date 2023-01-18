Australian Open Merchandise Prices Leave Punters Stunned

The priciest of items one can pick up from Melbourne Park is a Ralph Lauren backpack retailing for $449.

However, fans could grab a bargain online, where the bag is on special for $408.

Another souvenir option from the Australian Open includes a Ralph Lauren water bottle for $99, or perhaps a visor for $68.

Fortunately, there are more affordable options, including a range of hats for $30, or bucket hats for $129 (but they are reversible - two hats in one!).

Ralph Lauren is the “Official Outfitter’ of the Australian Open, providing uniforms for the staff, on and off the court.

Their website reads, “The return of the Australian Open represents a celebration of togetherness across the country and the world. We are proud to continue our third year of partnership as the Official Outfitter of all on-court tournament staff and ball crew.”