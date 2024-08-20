Australian Olympic Medallist Matthew Richardson Switches To Great Britain

The British-born sprinter rode for Australia at the recent Olympics, picking up three medals in Paris: silver in both the men's keirin and sprint, plus a bronze in the men's team sprint with Matt Glaetzer and Leigh Hoffman.

Hot on the heels of his Paris success, Richardson recently found out his application to change nationality for future competition had been approved by the Union Cycliste Internationale.

The sprint star said it had been a tough decision, and he thanked AusCycling, his coaches and teammates for their contribution to his career."Switching nationality was a difficult decision, and not one I took lightly,'' Richardson said on social media.

"It was a personal choice, made after careful consideration of my career and future. It's not something I decided on quickly or easily.

"I deeply respect Australia and the Australian cycling team, and it will always be a part of who I am. As this new chapter in my life begins, I would like to sincerely thank the coaches and support staff who have worked with me over many years in Australia.

"I want to say a huge thank you to my teammates for everything we've been through together. You've been there for the highs and the lows, and I'm so grateful for all the support, laughter, and hard work we've shared.

"I hope you can understand and support me as I continue to give my best in the sport I love.

While AusCycling is disappointed at losing an Olympic medallist, British Cycling is celebrating its acquisition.

"Welcome to the team, Matt,'' British Cycling said in a post on social media platform X.

