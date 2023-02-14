The Project

Australian Olympian Peter Bol Has Been Cleared Of Doping Allegations

Peter Bol says he has been cleared of his positive doping test after the A and B samples did not match.

The Australian middle-distance running star added his relief is hard to describe and Bol again emphasised he has never taken banned substances.

"I was just informed that my B sample did not match my A sample," he tweeted on Tuesday.

"My provisional suspension has been lifted by Sport Integrity Australia.”

"The relief I am feeling is hard to describe."

Last month, Bol revealed he had tested positive to the banned substance EPO, but vigorously protested his innocence.

The A and B sample match is usually considered a formality in anti-doping, but it was not the case with Bol.

"The last month has been nothing less than a nightmare," he added on Tuesday.

"I wish that the results of my A sample had not been leaked, but there is nothing I can do about that.

"To say it one more time: I am innocent and have not taken this substance as I was accused.

"I have NEVER in my life purchased, researched, possessed, administered or used synthetic EPO or any other prohibited substance, and never will."

AAP with The Project.

