Australian Of The Year Dylan Alcott Amongst 10 Australians Invited To Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

The pair have been selected among a group of 10 Australian non-dignitaries to attend the Westminster Abbey service on Monday.

Mr Waller, the thoroughbred trainer of champion mare Winx, looked after many of the Queen's horses and built a close relationship with her over the years.

"She was very normal and made you feel very comfortable," he told Nine's Today Show.

Mr Alcott, who famously made the Queen giggle during a Zoom call after being named Australian of the Year, will also attend the funeral.

The remaining eight Australians will be announced later on Tuesday.

The 10 will represent Australia at the funeral alongside Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his partner Jodie Haydon, Governor-General David Hurley and his wife Linda, and acting high commissioner to the UK Lynette Wood.

RSL Australia president Greg Melick will attend on behalf of the organisation, of which the Queen was a patron.

"For the past seven decades, every person who enlisted in the Australian Defence Force swore an oath to serve Queen Elizabeth II and her heirs and successors so it is fitting we are now able to personally express our condolences," he said.

Meanwhile, the prime minister hosted diplomats from more than 20 Commonwealth nations at The Lodge on Tuesday morning to commemorate the Queen.

Mr Albanese said it was important for Commonwealth nations to be able to mourn the late monarch.

"They're coming to pay their respects and to commemorate the contribution of Queen Elizabeth to the Commonwealth," he told Sydney radio 2GB.

When he returns from London, Australia will have a day of mourning on September 22 which will include a national memorial service at Parliament House.

The short notice about the public holiday has sparked concerns about the impact on surgeries and small businesses.

However, Mr Albanese hosed down the concerns, saying the day of mourning was the right decision.

"I'm sure that these issues, with a bit of common sense, can be worked through. If someone needs chemotherapy on that day, of course, they should receive it," he said.

"If you're a small business owner in hospitality there will be an enormous amount of activity on that day, I should imagine."

Victorian MPs will be re-sworn and a condolence motion held on Tuesday before state parliament adjourns to next week as a mark of respect.

The re-swearing of senior public office holders and members of parliament following the death of the reigning monarch is unique to Victoria's constitution.

Other state parliaments will also sit on Tuesday to hear condolence motions before adjourning.

Asked about reports King Charles III could tour Australia in 2023 or the year after, Mr Albanese said the monarch has a standing invitation to visit.

"He, of course, is very familiar with Australians and he'd be very welcome here," he said.