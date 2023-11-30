The Project

Australian NBA Player Josh Giddey Investigated By Police Over Allegations of Improper Relationship

Australian NBA player Josh Giddey is being investigated by police in the U.S. after allegations the Oklahoma City Thunder player had an improper relationship with an underage girl.

In a now-deleted post, an anonymous social media user last week said a girl who is seen with the 21-year-old Australian in videos and photographs was a high school junior at the time.

The social media account has since been deactivated.

The Newport Beach Police said in a news release on Wednesday that it was "actively seeking additional information related to these allegations and pursuing all leads and evidence to obtain the facts of the case".

The NBA said last week that it was investigating.

Giddey has declined to comment, and Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault had nothing to say before Tuesday's In-Season tournament game at Minnesota, which they lost 106-103.

Giddey was targeted throughout the evening by the vociferous Timberwolves fans who jeered the young Boomers star whenever he touched the ball.

