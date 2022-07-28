Australian Miners Find Largest Angola Diamond In 300 Years Uncovering A 170-Carat Pink Diamond

Called the "Lulo Rose," the diamond was found at the Lulo alluvial diamond mine, the mine's owner, the Lucapa Diamond Company, said on Wednesday on its website.

"Only one in 10,000 diamonds is coloured pink. So you're certainly looking at a very rare article when you find a very large pink diamond," Lucapa CEO Stephen Wetherall told the Associated Press.

The pink gemstone is expected to fetch a high value when auctioned but Wetherall said he does not know what kind of premium will be paid because of its colour.

Lulo is an alluvial mine which means the stones are recovered from a river bed. The pink gemstone is the fifth largest diamond found at the mine where 27 diamonds of 100 carats or more have been found, according to Lucapa.

The pink diamond will be sold by international tender by the Angolan state diamond marketing company Sodiam.