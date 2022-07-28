The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Australian Miners Find Largest Angola Diamond In 300 Years Uncovering A 170-Carat Pink Diamond

Australian Miners Find Largest Angola Diamond In 300 Years Uncovering A 170-Carat Pink Diamond

A huge pink diamond of 170 carats has been discovered in Angola and is claimed to be the largest such gemstone found in 300 years

Called the "Lulo Rose," the diamond was found at the Lulo alluvial diamond mine, the mine's owner, the Lucapa Diamond Company, said on Wednesday on its website.

"Only one in 10,000 diamonds is coloured pink. So you're certainly looking at a very rare article when you find a very large pink diamond," Lucapa CEO Stephen Wetherall told the Associated Press.

The pink gemstone is expected to fetch a high value when auctioned but Wetherall said he does not know what kind of premium will be paid because of its colour.

Lulo is an alluvial mine which means the stones are recovered from a river bed. The pink gemstone is the fifth largest diamond found at the mine where 27 diamonds of 100 carats or more have been found, according to Lucapa.

The pink diamond will be sold by international tender by the Angolan state diamond marketing company Sodiam.

Struggling To Stay Warm This Winter? A Simple DIY Could Help Keep Power Bills Down
NEXT STORY

Struggling To Stay Warm This Winter? A Simple DIY Could Help Keep Power Bills Down

Advertisement

Related Articles

Struggling To Stay Warm This Winter? A Simple DIY Could Help Keep Power Bills Down

Struggling To Stay Warm This Winter? A Simple DIY Could Help Keep Power Bills Down

With power bills on the rise and temperatures dropping, it can be hard to keep the house warm. This simple DIY hack could help keep the warmth in and keep your power bills down.
NASA Now Offers $125,000 Trip To Space That Will Orbit 35km Above The Earth

NASA Now Offers $125,000 Trip To Space That Will Orbit 35km Above The Earth

In Space No One Can Hear You Scream About The Bar Tab
Saudi Arabia Plans To Build Futuristic, Zero-Carbon Megacity Dubbed ‘The Line’

Saudi Arabia Plans To Build Futuristic, Zero-Carbon Megacity Dubbed ‘The Line’

It’s something out of a dystopian sci-fi movie, Saudi Arabia ‘s plans for a futuristic, car-free megacity begin with ‘The Line’. Would you live there?
State Government Will Let Kids Go Free To The Melbourne Royal Show

State Government Will Let Kids Go Free To The Melbourne Royal Show

Children aged 14 and under will get free entry to this year's Melbourne Royal Show, as it attempts to entice families to return after back-to-back COVID-19 cancellations.
Ukraine President And First Lady Appear On Digital Cover Of Vogue

Ukraine President And First Lady Appear On Digital Cover Of Vogue

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska will appear on the latest digital cover of Vogue magazine.