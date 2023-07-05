The Project

Australian Men’s Cricket Team Reportedly Request Extra Security Following Lord’s Fallout

The Australian cricket team has requested extra security for their families after abusive fans continue to taunt them following the Runout Fiasco.

The Australian men’s cricket team has reportedly requested extra security following their win at Lord’s in the Ashes.

The fallout over the controversial stumping of English wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow has reportedly made officials worried about the safety of players, staff and their family members.

According to The Australian, Steve Smith’s mother had an encounter with abusive English fans who recognised her nationality, while an 11-year-child of a staff member of the team reportedly had a similar encounter.

Speaking to 2GB, Australian Cricketers’ Association boss Todd Greenberg said the fallout had been “crazy”.

“But as I keep saying, the focus for our players is about playing good cricket on the field, and that’s what I have been doing,” he said.

Australia face England in the Third Test at Headingley on Thursday.

