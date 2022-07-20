Australian Medical Association Chief Calls For Mask Mandate Amid Soaring Cases

The chief of the Australian Medical Association calls for mask mandates to be reinstated due to soaring case numbers across the country.

There were 821 Covid cases in Victorian hospitals as of Monday, a 99% increase since 22 June.

In New South Wales, there were 2,205, while in Queensland, hospital admissions have exceeded modelling projections.

As cases continue to skyrocket, the AMA suggests mandates need to be required to prevent the spread of the virus and protect hospitals who are overloaded.

Dr Omar Khorshid states the hospital numbers had become “pretty scary”.

‘I don’t know how far [politicians] can let the numbers go while still saying we don’t need mask mandates,’ Omar Khorshid says.

He says it will soon become evident to premiers “that mask mandates are required”.