Australian Manuka Honey Producers Win Legal Case To Use Name ‘Manuka’

Australian honey producers have successfully won their case to use the name Manuka honey in the UK and Europe, after New Zealand producers dropped their bid to trademark the name.

Australian Manuka honey growers will now have free range to sell their honey and products under the globally recognised name ‘Manuka honey’.

The Australian producers’ case had been appealed by New Zealand’s Manuka Honey Appellation Society (MHAS) as they attempted to trademark the name.

MHAS has now discontinued its High Court appeal in the UK to trademark, and withdrawn its application with the European Union.

The ABC reports that the chairman of the Australian Manuka Honey Association says the decision is the "right outcome" for the industry. 

