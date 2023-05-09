Australian Kids Are Struggling To Find Mental Health Help, New Data Shows

At 22, it’s a huge load to bear.

For the counsellors at Kids Helpline, Davis’ story is all too familiar.

Demand is so high a new Kids Helpline Impact Report shows the service is failing children, with 56 per cent of calls and messages going unanswered.

“The concern for young people who don’t get through, or don’t get through at their first attempt, they may not seek help again, and the consequences of that can be catastrophic,” said Tracy Adams, the chief executive of yourtown.

Around 330,000 children contacted Kids’ Helpline last year.

Pre-Covid, the average call time was around seven minutes, now it’s sitting at close to 45 minutes.

“We’re seeing young people often present with complex mental health,” Adams said.

“We’re seeing counsellors having to deal with more emergency interventions which take a lot of time.

“All of that impacts the capacity to continue then to meet the demand.”

Kids Helpline is a vital free resource for young people, who often don’t have the means to afford help, even if they could find a psych appointment.

Without an urgent funding increase, experts fear more vulnerable children will fall through the cracks.