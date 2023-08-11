Australian Journalist, Cheng Lei, Releases First Public Statement After Being Jailed In China

In the ‘love letter’ to Australia written from a Beijing jail cell, Lei recalls her passion for the country she calls home.

“I miss the Australian people, the closing hours of food market stalls, with butchers calling out end-of-day prices and Sunday flea markets,” Cheng Lei said.

“I miss the sun. In my cell, the sunlight shines through the window but I can stand in it for only 10 hours a year.”

“It’s a really important part of human survival and you only realise how important it is when you don’t have access to it.”

Lei cites the heartache she’s felt being away from her partner and her two children.

“Every year the bedding is taken into the sun for two hours to air,” Cheng Lei said.

“When it came back last time, I wrapped myself in the doona and pretended I was being hugged by my family under the sun.”

Lei was working as a broadcast journalist at Chinese state-owned media, CGTN when she was arrested in August of 2020.

Cheng Lei was accused of ‘supplying state secrets’.

This is an allegation she rejects.

Lei was tried behind closed doors in March 2022 and was never told the verdict.