Australian Journalist Cheng Lei Released From Detention In China

Journalist Cheng Lei has been reunited with her family in Australia after spending three years in Chinese detention.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese revealed on Wednesday that Cheng had been met at Melbourne airport by Foreign Minister Penny Wong, where she was reunited with her two children and family. 

Albanese described Cheng as a "very strong and resilient person", saying her matter had been concluded through China's legal process. 

"The government will continue to provide consular support to Cheng Lei and to her family," Albanese said.

"Our focus remains on her interests and welfare, and we are asking for her privacy and that of her family to be respected at this time as she adjusts to what has obviously been a very difficult and traumatic period for her in her life."

Cheng was detained by security services in August 2020, while working in China as a news anchor for the state-owned English-language TV channel China Global Television Network.

Accused of "illegally supplying state secrets overseas", Cheng was kept in Residential Surveillance at a Dedicated Facility, a form of detention widely condemned by human rights groups.

In July, on the upcoming three-year anniversary of her detention, Cheng released a message to the Australian public through her partner Nick Coyle, describing the dismal conditions of her cell.

In the letter, Cheng spoke of missing the Australian sunshine and her children, remarking that she hadn't seen a tree in three years and could only stand in the sunlight for 10 hours a year. 

