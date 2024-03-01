The Project

Australian Influencer Leaves Swifties Furious After Mocking Taylor Swift’s Performance

The Australian leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour may be over, but fans now have bad blood with this model who slammed their favourite pop singer’s performance.

Lola Thompson attended one of the Sydney shows as a guest of skincare brand Ole Hendrikson - but later revealed she wasn’t a lover of the show. Footage shared on Instagram by Influencer Updates AU showed Thompson mocking the way Swift danced while singing along to Love Story in a kitchen, as her friends giggled in the background. “That’s how she dances – and it’s f***ing not worth it,” the model blurted out. 

“We didn’t even stay the whole time – and she had like seven outfit changes and it’s all sparkly bullsh*t.”

Lola then turned her attention to the songstress’ physical appearance. This comes after the influencer had previously taken to Instagram to thank the skincare brand for inviting her along to the performance. Swifties have been left infuriated by the video and by Lola’s ‘entitled’ behaviour, with many highlighting the fact that real fans of the singer missed out on seats because of brand’s like Ole Hendrickson purchasing them and inviting influencers.

TikTok User @gabies_life took to the platform to say she understood why brands purchased tickets at the concert and invited influencers, models and celebrities to the shows.

“But if you’re an influencer getting paid lots of money and you get given a ticket and you go, do not then go and make a video mocking the concert,” she said.

“You don’t have to like this artist, you don’t have to like the tour – that is not my point. My point is think about all the people who missed out on tickets, how expensive it is and all that. You are literally that ungrateful,” she said.

