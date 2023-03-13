The Project

Australian Households Paying Thousands Extra In Grocery Bills, Survey Finds

Aussie households are facing grocery bills that will cost thousands more in 2023 as the cost of living crisis continues.

According to a recent Finder survey, the cost of a weekly shop has gone up by 25 per cent in the past year.

For the average household shop, it means the average $148 spent a week on groceries in February 2022 is now $185 a week.

This equals almost $2000 a year, or $18.8 billion nationally extra is being spent on groceries.

“Households are facing some very tough times, and escalating grocery costs are an extra burden,” Finder money expert Sarah Megginson.

“Aussies are having to change how and where they shop just to keep food on the table.”

Megginson told news.com that using a shopping list to avoid unplanned purchases and stocking up on sale products can help keep the grocery bill down.

“Stick to a shopping list, so you aren’t wasting money on unplanned purchases,” she said.

“If you can, go shopping later at night, an hour or two before the supermarket closes, when meat and poultry are discounted by up to 80 per cent.

“Stock up on staples when they’re on sale and compare prices of big-ticket items like washing detergent and pet food online.”

