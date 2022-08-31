Australian Golfer Cameron Smith Defends Move To Rogue LIV Golf Organisation

Smith confirmed on Tuesday night he was moving to the Saudi-backed organisation, becoming the first current top-10 player to sign with the circuit.

The world No.2 and reigning British Open champion also added the increased amount of tournaments played in Australia "is really appealing".

"I'll be able to spend more time at home in Australia and maybe have an event down there, as well," Smith told Golf Digest.

"I haven't been able to do that, and to get that part of my life back was really appealing."

Australian LIV CEO Greg Norman revealed earlier this month the circuit was looking to hold an event Down Under in 2023 and has been scouting potential venues.

It is reported Smith will receive a $US100 million ($A145m) signing-on fee as well.

"(That) was definitely a factor in making that decision, I won't ignore that or say that wasn't a reason," Smith said.

"It was obviously a business decision for one and an offer I couldn't ignore."

Fellow golfer Marc Leishman also jumping ship brings the number of Australians to eight, with Matt Jones, the next biggest name of the octet.

With AAP.