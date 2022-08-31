The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Australian Golfer Cameron Smith Defends Move To Rogue LIV Golf Organisation

Australian Golfer Cameron Smith Defends Move To Rogue LIV Golf Organisation

Australian golfer Cameron Smith has defended his move to the rogue LIV Golf, saying he couldn't ignore the massive money on offer.

Smith confirmed on Tuesday night he was moving to the Saudi-backed organisation, becoming the first current top-10 player to sign with the circuit.

The world No.2 and reigning British Open champion also added the increased amount of tournaments played in Australia "is really appealing".

"I'll be able to spend more time at home in Australia and maybe have an event down there, as well," Smith told Golf Digest.

"I haven't been able to do that, and to get that part of my life back was really appealing."

Australian LIV CEO Greg Norman revealed earlier this month the circuit was looking to hold an event Down Under in 2023 and has been scouting potential venues.

It is reported Smith will receive a $US100 million ($A145m) signing-on fee as well.

"(That) was definitely a factor in making that decision, I won't ignore that or say that wasn't a reason," Smith said.

"It was obviously a business decision for one and an offer I couldn't ignore."

Fellow golfer Marc Leishman also jumping ship brings the number of Australians to eight, with Matt Jones, the next biggest name of the octet.

With AAP.

A Pilot Pulls ‘A Dad’ And Threatens To Turn Plane Around Due To Awful Passenger
NEXT STORY

A Pilot Pulls ‘A Dad’ And Threatens To Turn Plane Around Due To Awful Passenger

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    A Pilot Pulls ‘A Dad’ And Threatens To Turn Plane Around Due To Awful Passenger

    A Pilot Pulls ‘A Dad’ And Threatens To Turn Plane Around Due To Awful Passenger

    A pilot has threatened to end a flight due to passengers Airdropping nudes to other patrons.
    This Optical Illusion Of Three Women In A Pool Toy Has Baffled The Internet

    This Optical Illusion Of Three Women In A Pool Toy Has Baffled The Internet

    The internet has been left confused after a TikTok video revealed a head-scratching optical illusion.
    Canadian Broadcaster Repordely Fired Because She Has Grey Hair

    Canadian Broadcaster Repordely Fired Because She Has Grey Hair

    How “new” do you have to look to read the news?
    New Survey Reveals The Top Comforts That Make Your House Feel Like A Home

    New Survey Reveals The Top Comforts That Make Your House Feel Like A Home

    Having a cat, fresh sheets and the smell of meat roasting in the oven are among the top things that help turn your house into a home, according to a new survey.
    Donald Trump's Truth Social App Banned From Google Play Store

    Donald Trump's Truth Social App Banned From Google Play Store

    Donald Trump's social media app Truth Social has been barred from being downloaded on Google Play.