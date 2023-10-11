The Project

Australian Galit Carbone Dies Following Hamas Attack In Israel

Grandmother Galit Carbone is the first Australian confirmed dead after Hamas attacked Israel, killing hundreds of civilians and taking others hostage. 

The 66-year-old was reportedly executed at the Be'eri kibbutz, kilometres from the Gaza Strip.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong confirmed the death in a statement on Wednesday, saying the government was offering consular assistance to her family in Israel and Australia.

"On behalf of the government, I wish to convey my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Ms Carbone," Senator Wong said.

"Australia unequivocally condemns the attacks on Israel by Hamas, there is no excuse for the deliberate killing of innocent civilians.

"Our thoughts are with all those killed and injured in these attacks and all others affected. Australia continues to urge the protection of civilian lives at all times."

Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil earlier told Seven's Sunrise program the news was "heartbreaking"

"I say to the Jewish community, we're standing with you, wrapping our arms around and you and I express my deepest condolences for what has happened."

Senator Wong is leading efforts by the government to help the estimated 10,000 Australian residents in Israel on top of tourists.

Asked if rescue flights were being considered, Ms O'Neil said "we are looking at all options at the moment and we'll do whatever is necessary".

