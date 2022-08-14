The Project

Australian Drivers' Fuel Costs Hit $100 A Week

Cash-strapped Australians filling up at the fuel pump paid an extra $5 a week over the course of the past three months, according to new figures.

The Australian Automobile Association's latest Transport Affordability Index, released on Sunday, shows average weekly fuel costs across the nation rose to $100.39 in the June quarter.

Typical weekly household transport costs also grew to $412.21 in capital cities and $342.98 in the regions.

The fuel costs factor in the temporary halving of the fuel excise rate, inflation running at 6.1 per cent annually and global price shocks stemming from the war in Ukraine.

Michael Bradley, managing director of the peak motoring body, said it was the first time the national weekly fuel cost average had passed $100 since the index's inception in 2016.

"Despite the temporary excise cut, fuel prices are rising and continue to be a significant contributor to cost of living pressures across both regional and metropolitan Australia," he said.

Average fuel costs were $98.37 per week across the nation's capital cities and $102.71 per week regionally, with motorists in Bunbury ($122.70), Geelong ($118.31) and Launceston ($114.67) the hardest hit, according to the index.

The 22-cent cut to the fuel excise is due to end next month, with the Albanese government strongly indicating it won't be extended.

The national average for petrol prices fell to 173.6 cents a litre last week, its lowest point since Easter.

Sydney remains Australia's most expensive capital city for transport costs, averaging $486.18 per week, followed by Melbourne ($461.01) and Brisbane ($454.52).

The transport cost calculations take into consideration average weekly spending on fuel, car loan repayments, tolls, insurance and servicing, as well as public transport.

AAP with The Project

Statement From TikTok

