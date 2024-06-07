The Project

Australian Designers Have Spoken And Skivvies Are Officially Back On Trend

Thanks to the rising popularity of 90s fashion, the skivvy is finally having its much-deserved renaissance.

This winter you can see skivvies making a comeback in Australia everywhere from TikTok to Australian Fashion Week. Young people are leading the charge in reclaiming the coolness of the once embarrassing clothing item, with many designers jumping on board the neck-hugging fashion train.

“I think the high necklines are making a comeback because they are so chic and so easily elevate a simple outfit” Ashleigh Vallis, creator of fashion label Summi Summi told news.com.au.

“We bloody love a skivvy. It’s so versatile in how you can style it.”

Many have pondered the difference between the skivvy and the seemingly similar turtleneck - but to the trained fashion eye, they couldn’t be further apart.

“A skivvy is made from a thinner fabric and rises up the neck…while a turtle neck is thicker and folds back over itself on your neck” Ms Vallis explains.

“Everyone needs a good skivvy in their winter wardrobes.

“The garment is so great worn on its own, or underneath other items, to avoid freezing your tits off.”

This winter it seems, it’s time to wriggle back into the soft cotton roots of the trusty skivvy.

Changes Coming To Google Maps To Protect Your Privacy

