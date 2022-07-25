The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Australian Defence Force Help For Aged Care Extended

Australian Defence Force Help For Aged Care Extended

ADF support for Australia's aged care sector has been boosted and extended until at least the end of September, with COVID-19 outbreaks infecting 6000 residents and 3250 staff across the country.

ADF support for Australia's aged care sector has been boosted and extended until at least the end of September, with COVID-19 outbreaks infecting 6000 residents and 3250 staff across the country.

"It's important that we need to be doing everything we can to meet the challenge," Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles told ABC News on Monday.

"It's not just extending the military support to aged care, it's actually increasing it up to 250 personnel through until the end of September."

Mr Marles said it was important to note the solution to the crisis was not a long-term one and that it was fair to describe it as "an extreme measure".

"Given the number of outbreaks that we've got right now, this is the right thing to do and I've got no doubt that those personnel will equip themselves professionally and fantastically in the way they do their work," he said.

Aged Care Minister Anika Wells says there are 983 COVID-19 outbreaks in residential facilities nationwide, with 24 Defence personnel currently assisting a 'surge workforce' formulated to cope with the winter infection wave.

However the problem has been finding enough staff.

"We simply cannot find the staff," Ms Wells told ABC radio.

"People are doing double shifts, people are working every single day without breaks. It's an incredibly stressful environment."

Aged and Community Care Providers Association interim chief executive Paul Sadler says up to 15 per cent of staff are isolating or quarantining at home, with the coming weeks set to put intense pressure on residents and workers.

"The reality is we can't leave older people without adequate levels of care for too long," he said at the weekend.

Mr Sadler said 2301 residents had died in 2022, including 114 in the past week.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese meanwhile concedes it is understandable some Australians are confused about the latest advice for wearing face masks as the virus wave continues to sweep the nation.

While there is no fresh mask mandate, most states and territories are advocating their use indoors or when social distancing is not possible.

AAP with The Project

New Study Revealed Working From Home Can Be Bad For Your Health
NEXT STORY

New Study Revealed Working From Home Can Be Bad For Your Health

Advertisement

Related Articles

New Study Revealed Working From Home Can Be Bad For Your Health

New Study Revealed Working From Home Can Be Bad For Your Health

Are you someone who loves working from home? Well, you might want to consider going back into the office.
EXCUSE ME? Man Suing Food Stall After He Believes Sandwich Has Caused Him To Fart For Five Years

EXCUSE ME? Man Suing Food Stall After He Believes Sandwich Has Caused Him To Fart For Five Years

"The extent of the symptoms has been life-changing."
Chess Playing Robot Breaks Finger of Chess Playing Child

Chess Playing Robot Breaks Finger of Chess Playing Child

Checkmate, kiddo.
A U.K. Parish Council Accidentally Grows Cannabis In Village Floral Display

A U.K. Parish Council Accidentally Grows Cannabis In Village Floral Display

A local green thumb spotted what appeared to be cannabis growing among the brightly coloured display.
Study Finds We Laugh More Naturally With Friends Than With Our Partners

Study Finds We Laugh More Naturally With Friends Than With Our Partners

A new study has found that you may laugh more authentically and louder when with your friends, compared to with your partner.